Valerie Bertinelli Had the Cheekiest Response to Fans Wondering if She’ll Start Dating Soon Following Her Divorce

Divorces and separations are difficult for anyone. But throw in the added element of going through that process in the public eye and it can seem unbearable. There’s so much scrutiny, public debate, and then there are the follow-up questions — and no one, famous or otherwise, likes the follow-up questions. Valerie Bertinelli likely echoed so many who’ve been through a similar situation when she shared her cheeky response to fans’ question about her dating life after her divorce from Tom Vitale.

The Enough Already author took to TikTok yesterday and had a very clear message to share. Bertinelli sat in front of her phone’s camera looking quite reflective. The caption on the screen read, “When someone asks if I’ll start dating again soon…” and Bertinelli had a pretty spot-on response.

Over audio, the song “Two Moons” by BoyWithUke played. Bertinelli got a sarcastic look on her face, then mouthed the words when the lyric went “Yeah, f–k no.” Well, that takes care of that. We have no further questions.

After roughly 10 years of marriage, Bertinelli made the difficult decision to end her marriage to Vitale in November 2021. Their divorce was finalized one year later. It hasn’t even been a year since Bertinelli closed one chapter of her life and started to embrace this new moment, so we can totally understand the frustration she must endured when asked this question. And this TikTok is all we need to know how she really feels.

