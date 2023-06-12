Salma Hayek Gave Us the Monday Motivation We Needed With This Beautiful Bikini Snapshot

Salma Hayek never fails to inspire us. Truly, the Oscar-nominated actress consistently uses her platform to highlight vital causes and conversations that need our collective attention. Plus, she’s always been so candid about embracing each new chapter of her life, and looking so good while doing it. In her latest Instagram post, Hayek gave us some major Monday motivation not just from the gorgeous bikini photo she shared, but also from her thoroughly thoughtful caption.

But before we get to the Frida star’s cap, let’s fawn over this photo, shall we? In the snapshot, Hayek looks perfectly posed up on a boat while sporting a fab bikini. The actress looked like she hadn’t a care in the world, and wore a pair of fabulous black shades as her only accessory. To be honest, we were all about this sexy snap — but we loved Hayek’s caption even more.

“Some people don’t like grey days, but I think everyday is precious,” she wrote. “Adore your week, No matter what it brings.” Hayek also added a red heart emoji after her words. We were kind of struggling to find inspiration to motivate us as this new week begins, but Hayek’s caption and snapshot frames everything in a whole new light.

With this bikini snapshot, Hayek reminds us to embrace and love the skin we live in. And with summer practically here, that’s more important than ever. Her caption makes us feel so emboldened to embrace each day, even if it’s grey (both literally and metaphorically speaking). Now, per Hayek’s sage words of wisdom, we’re going to bask in the joy of this new start to the week.

