Elizabeth Hurley Didn’t Miss the Opportunity to Celebrate Her 58th Birthday in a Spectacular Royal Blue Bikini

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elizabeth Hurley wasn’t hiding from her 58th birthday this year. She celebrated in her usual spectacular style which involved one of her famous bikinis — we would have been disappointed if she wasn’t at the beach or pool on her big day.

Showing off a royal blue bikini with silver embellishments, Hurley jumped for joy that it was her special day on June 10. “Happy Birthday to meeeee,” she wrote in the caption. Her hair, styled in bouncy waves, framed her ecstatic face as the crystal-blue water shimmered behind her. Her gorgeous curves were on display, and it looks like she had a sun-kissed glow on her body. Hurley needed no accessories for such a chic outfit except for a gold-rimmed pair of sunglasses to shade her eyes from the sunny day.

When The Royals star turned 50 in 2015, she shared her expectations for the next 10 years with Hola! “I’m expecting more of the same and then some,” she said. “I love my life, I love change and I love new experiences. Saying yes is so liberating; it’s my favorite word.” Now that she’s eight years into her 50s, the fashion icon is proving that she meant every word. Besides being a beachwear entrepreneur, Hurley has become quite the social media superstar.

Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses $178 on Amazon.com Buy now

She also shared a carousel of snapshots from her backyard garden party with friends and family, including her son, Damian, 21. Hurley admits that her favorite place is her backyard, so it looks like she enjoyed the perfect weekend surrounded by her loved ones as she relished being 58 years old.

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.