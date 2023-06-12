Jennifer Lopez Unleashed Her Fiery Side in This Daring Red Mini-Dress for Her Brunch Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez just elevated brunch fashion in the most showstopping way.

On June 11, the True Love author shared a series of sensational photos of herself during her brunch with her cocktail brand Delola. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Brunch Time ♥️ Feeling Bella Berry #SundayFunday #DelolaLife @Delola.”

In the first two photos, we see two-thirds of her stunning, fiery red ensemble of a feathered red dress (with a matching cup of her cocktail in hand!) We also see her hair in a stylish, messy updo, along with a glowing rosy makeup look that is more colored towards the summertime. Then, in the last photo from the post, everyone’s jaws dropped.

In the last photo, we see Lopez showing off her long legs and her toned figure while rocking the feathered mini-dress that shows off her fiery, confident spirit. The Marry Me star also paired the look with a gold Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, red heels, and her engagement ring.

Now, Lopez has always been a fashion icon since she skyrocketed to superstardom in the late 1990s

In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she talked about what influenced her fashion today. She started by saying, “I grew up in the Bronx. I had this very urban kind of upbringing with break dancing in the ’80s, Adidas, and hoops. That street Bronx style is still very much part of my style.”

“I also grew up on musicals and looking at all these glamorous movie stars. That was also very much part of what I aspired to be style-wise, like those beautiful women like Ava Gardner, Marilyn Monroe or even Jackie O from that time. Just that type of ’50s, ’60s glamour,” she added. “As I started developing, I realized that those were the things that I liked. It was either very street or very glamorous. Glamorous and kind of sensual. That became who I was.”

