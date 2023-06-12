Creditors Were Reportedly Chasing Carole Middleton to Pay Her Debt From Party Pieces Business

Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces bankruptcy has been well-documented in the press over the last few weeks, but Kate Middleton’s mom is catching heat for leaving her creditors high and dry. In addition to being a brand ambassador for the failed company, she was reportedly reassuring her clients that they would get paid behind the scenes — and that move is what led to disaster for her.

Party Pieces amassed debts of over $3.2 million and some of her creditors began calling and texting Carole for the money they were owed. Sultani Gas, which provided helium to her company, tried hard to get her to pay her $44,000 tab. “We started chasing; they were making excuses,” a spokesman told the Daily Mail. “She apologized. She said that one of the managers was failing to deal with it, so she said, ‘I’m personally going to deal with it. I’ll rectify everything. I won’t be able to pay it in one lump: I’ll pay it on a weekly basis.'” They were able to recoup some of the money, but it got to a point when “Carole didn’t answer her phone.”

The dramatic ending to Party Pieces has many royal watchers scratching their heads and wondering if the business success story wasn’t really true. The Daily Mail noted that because it was a private business, so “no one ever really knew” exactly how much “the family business was making.” Some critics are questioning whether the Middleton family portrayed themselves as much wealthier than they actually were, especially in the wake of their daughter dating (and now married to) the future king.

With the new owner of Party Pieces not taking on any of the company’s liabilities, the creditors and taxpayers are left holding the tab. The Middletons have not publicly responded to the growing crisis, but instead, are using their palace shields to protect them from further scrutiny.

