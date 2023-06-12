Kelly Clarkson Got Very Real About the Red Flags She Looks Out for in a Potential Partner & They’re So Spot-On

Since the dissolution of her marriage to Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson has been processing a lot. The original American Idol winner has a new album, Chemistry, due out June 23 that breaks down so many of the emotions she’s experienced and lessons she’s learned following her divorce. But now that the singer’s had some time to acknowledge what she’s been through, Clarkson is also doling out some dating advice — including the red flags she watches out for in a perspective new flame.

While attempting to do the red flag trend on TikTok for the release of her newest track “Red Flag Collector,” Clarkson went through a few red flags that didn’t necessarily apply to her, including canceling plans, being a vegan, and mansplaining. Actually, the last one in that trio, mansplaining, Clarkson booed with pretty convincing enthusiasm. She then launched into the three red flags she’s always watching out for in a potential new love interest, and they’re all so spot-on.

“I said them the other day,” Clarkson began. “I think my red flags are: [being] a liar, somebody that projects their own issues on you, and someone who doesn’t have friends,” she said. “You have no friends? Why? That’s weird.” Honestly, we pretty much agree with all of these.

Following her divorce from her husband of roughly eight years, Clarkson has been opening up more and more about this particular chapter in her life, and embracing a new era. We’re sure Chemistry will offer long-time fans new insight into how she dealt with everything that happened in her personal life. But until then, we’re going to cross-check our own inventory to make sure these qualities are on our red flag list too.

