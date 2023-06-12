Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Kate Middleton’s Engagements Are Being Scrutinized by the British Tabloids With a Very Critical Eye

Kristyn Burtt
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 04: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to present The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design at the Design Museum on May 4, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
BRACKNELL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 07: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England.
MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 07: Catherine, Princess of Wales (Patron of the Rugby Football Union) takes part in a game of walking touch rugby as she visits Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, 2023 in Maidenhead, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 08: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Is Reportedly a ‘Surprisingly Normal’ Mom at Home & We Aren’t Surprised at All 3 Images

Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been elevated to the role of Prince and Princess of Wales, their engagements are going through an extra layer of scrutiny. The couple has been accused of not working hard enough in the past, and now, one of the British tabloids is criticizing Kate for sticking close to home.

It’s no secret that Kate and William are prioritizing their young family, and it’s why they probably won’t be doing long royal tours. With Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, all still at a tender age, the dynamic duo wants to stay very present in their children’s lives. Even with that knowledge, the Daily Mail still pointed out that “almost a third” of Kate’s public engagements as Princess of Wales have been “within 12 miles of Adelaide Cottage.”

So, leave it to the U.K. media outlet to find a royal critic who called her, “the Princess of Slough.” Kate can’t win in this situation because she’s either not doing enough appearances, or when she picks up the slack and adds more to her calendar, it’s too close to home. At least the former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, Dickie Arbiter, understands. “She is a working mother and the kids do come home,” he said. “Like any mother, she likes to be there for them. Diana did the same.”

Kate’s schedule might change in the coming years when all of her kids are in their tweens and teens, but for now, expect her to be more of a homebody. Most parents would prefer to be there for their family, and the expectations of William and Kate should be the same while their children are still young.

Kate Middleton

