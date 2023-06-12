Kate Middleton’s Engagements Are Being Scrutinized by the British Tabloids With a Very Critical Eye

Now that Prince William and Kate Middleton have been elevated to the role of Prince and Princess of Wales, their engagements are going through an extra layer of scrutiny. The couple has been accused of not working hard enough in the past, and now, one of the British tabloids is criticizing Kate for sticking close to home.

It’s no secret that Kate and William are prioritizing their young family, and it’s why they probably won’t be doing long royal tours. With Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, all still at a tender age, the dynamic duo wants to stay very present in their children’s lives. Even with that knowledge, the Daily Mail still pointed out that “almost a third” of Kate’s public engagements as Princess of Wales have been “within 12 miles of Adelaide Cottage.”

Kate Middleton is in hot water right now amid the royal feud. https://t.co/a8edb4p9wc — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 7, 2023

So, leave it to the U.K. media outlet to find a royal critic who called her, “the Princess of Slough.” Kate can’t win in this situation because she’s either not doing enough appearances, or when she picks up the slack and adds more to her calendar, it’s too close to home. At least the former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II, Dickie Arbiter, understands. “She is a working mother and the kids do come home,” he said. “Like any mother, she likes to be there for them. Diana did the same.”

Kate’s schedule might change in the coming years when all of her kids are in their tweens and teens, but for now, expect her to be more of a homebody. Most parents would prefer to be there for their family, and the expectations of William and Kate should be the same while their children are still young.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite Kate Middleton mommy moments!