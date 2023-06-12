Donald Trump’s Newest Campaign Video Could Land Him in Legal Trouble With These A-Listers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Amid two indictments, it seems former US President Donald Trump may have another legal battle on the horizon — all because of his newest 2024 Presidental campaign video.

On June 10, Trump shared a video on his social media platform Truth Social promoting his ongoing Presidental campaign. While the video content is quite typical for a long-form campaign video, topped with photos from his childhood and clips from his term as President from 2016 to 2020, the audio is what could land him in more legal hot water.

In case you missed it, Trump used Matt Damon’s monologue from the Ben Affleck film Air, and if you don’t believe us: Axios National Political Correspondent Alex Thompson shared a video. Thompson shared Trump’s video with the caption, “Trump is now cutting web videos w/ Matt Damon’s Air monologue as narration…” You can see the tweet HERE!

So here’s the thing: Trump reportedly never got permission from Damon and Affleck’s production company Artists Equity to use the sound bytes.

A spokesperson told the Daily Beast, “We had no foreknowledge of, did not consent to, and do not endorse or approve any footage or audio from Air being repurposed by the Trump campaign as a political advertisement or for any other use.”

They added, “We hereby, expressly give notice that in the case of any use of material from Air by the Trump campaign where approval or consent is required, we do not grant such consent.”

Damon and Affleck are both vocal Democrats, and Damon even endorsed Hilary Clinton in 2016.

There’s a chance this video may land Trump a copyright claim, and it wouldn’t be the first time. (Per Daily Beast, Trump used music from The Dark Knight Rises without permission!) It may go a legal route, or it may result in him taking down the video; either way, the internet is just confused.