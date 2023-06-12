Tracee Ellis Ross Brought Summer Floral Fabulousness to the Tribeca Film Festival Red Carpet

We are literally days away from summer, and there’s one print we are ready to bust out of our closets: florals. Now, we know what you’re thinking. Spring is the ideal time to break out a floral print! And while that’s true, there’s really nothing like a fabulous floral print for summer — just ask Tracee Ellis Ross. The Cold Copy star graced the Tribeca Film Festival red carpet last night and wowed in a stunning look that had flower power written all over it.

Ross made her Tribeca Film Festival debut in a gorgeous Jil Sander’s cape dress, featuring a yellow floral print set again a pale green fabric. The bottom of the dress featured a bubble hem, and Ross accessorized her look with a pair of strappy heels and gold statement earrings. Ross is known for serving incredible looks, but we have to say this was definitely one of our favorites in recent memory.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the “Cold Copy” premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theatre on June 11, 2023 in New York City [Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival]

The actress was on hand for the premiere of her film Cold Copy, which features Ross as Diane Hager, an intense reporter who starts mentoring an up-and-coming journalist. Questions of truth and integrity arise, and the pair wind up in more trouble than they bargained for. Yea, we’ll definitely buy a ticket to this one when it hits theaters.

Ross’ sense of style never fails to impress us. The Black-ish star has always fashioned some of the best and boldest looks — but she’s always stayed true to herself. Given that this was Ross’ outfit of choice for her inaugural Tribeca Film Festival, we can only imagine the fabulousness she’ll bring to future red carpets.

