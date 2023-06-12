Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jill Biden’s ‘Warmth and Approachability’ Is Being Triumphed as Media Focuses on Who Will Be the Next First Lady

Kristyn Burtt
United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden return to the White House in Washington, DC on Monday, October 4, 2021 Plus Icon
Dr. Jill Biden, Joe Biden Tasos Katopodis - Pool via CNP/MEGA.
4th May 1861: Mary Todd Lincoln, wife of Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, dressed for his inauguration. (Photo by Library Of Congress/Getty Images)
View of US President Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882 - 1945) (center), with his wife, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1884 - 1962), and son James Roosevelt (1907 - 1991), attend his inaguration, Washington DC, March 4, 1933. (Photo by PhotoQuest/Getty Images)
(Original Caption) Headed For the White House. Washington, D.C.: John F. Kennedy, wearing top hat, and his wife, Jacqueline, leave their Georgetown home for the White House, where they had coffee with President Eisenhower prior to inauguration ceremonies.
Mrs. Lyndon Johnson is shown smiling here wearing a red coat which is known as the Inaugural coat.
15 Fashionable First Ladies’ Inauguration Day Looks 15 Images

The 2024 presidential campaign might be more than just a run for the White House, the media is increasingly focusing on the role of the first lady. Even though the position is unpaid, many Americans want someone who actively participates in their spouse’s administration. That’s why women, like Dr. Jill Biden and Casey DeSantis, are being touted as their husbands’ secret weapons — a marked departure from Melania Trump’s aloof attitude toward the role when Donald Trump was in office. 

President Joe Biden’s campaign staffers have made a note of the current trend and they are sending out the first lady to fundraise from coast to coast this week. She’s in New York City on Monday and then off to San Francisco and Los Angeles later this week to take advantage of her “warmth and approachability” that has been well-received by Americans since her husband took office. CNN pointed out that her individual appearances “showcase how the Biden team plans to utilize the first lady in the early stages of the reelection bid, courting high-dollar donors to build up the campaign’s war chest.”

Elizabeth Alexander, a senior adviser for the Joe Biden campaign, revealed a bit of their Jill Biden strategy to the media outlet. “Her warmth and approachability, combined with her 30-plus years as a classroom teacher, make her an effective messenger on the campaign trail,” she said. “As she has been for all her husband’s presidential campaigns, she will continue to be a formidable presence on the stump.” 

While Jill is being sent out on her own accord, Casey is making joint appearances with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to help soften his controversial image and spin tales of a new Camelot with their young family. As for Donald Trump and Melania, it’s hard to speculate when the public will see her next as his legal cases loom large and she does her best to stay out of the limelight.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite photos of President Joe Biden’s big family.

Joe Biden, Robert Hunter Biden

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad