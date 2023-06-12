Jill Biden’s ‘Warmth and Approachability’ Is Being Triumphed as Media Focuses on Who Will Be the Next First Lady

The 2024 presidential campaign might be more than just a run for the White House, the media is increasingly focusing on the role of the first lady. Even though the position is unpaid, many Americans want someone who actively participates in their spouse’s administration. That’s why women, like Dr. Jill Biden and Casey DeSantis, are being touted as their husbands’ secret weapons — a marked departure from Melania Trump’s aloof attitude toward the role when Donald Trump was in office.

President Joe Biden’s campaign staffers have made a note of the current trend and they are sending out the first lady to fundraise from coast to coast this week. She’s in New York City on Monday and then off to San Francisco and Los Angeles later this week to take advantage of her “warmth and approachability” that has been well-received by Americans since her husband took office. CNN pointed out that her individual appearances “showcase how the Biden team plans to utilize the first lady in the early stages of the reelection bid, courting high-dollar donors to build up the campaign’s war chest.”

The campaign trail fashion war has officially begun with Casey DeSantis taking inspiration from Melania Trump. https://t.co/skwhKUhACC — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 5, 2023

Elizabeth Alexander, a senior adviser for the Joe Biden campaign, revealed a bit of their Jill Biden strategy to the media outlet. “Her warmth and approachability, combined with her 30-plus years as a classroom teacher, make her an effective messenger on the campaign trail,” she said. “As she has been for all her husband’s presidential campaigns, she will continue to be a formidable presence on the stump.”

While Jill is being sent out on her own accord, Casey is making joint appearances with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to help soften his controversial image and spin tales of a new Camelot with their young family. As for Donald Trump and Melania, it’s hard to speculate when the public will see her next as his legal cases loom large and she does her best to stay out of the limelight.

