These 2 Royals Have Allegedly ‘Squandered’ Any Chance of Beatrice & Eugenie Moving Up in the Royal Family

It seems as though Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie get along with just about everyone in the royal family (despite some members finding their loyalty a bit wonky!) While they’re quite beloved in and outside of the family, it seems their chances of rising the ranks in the Firm have been ruined by their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield went as far as to say Andrew and Ferguson have “squandered” their daughters’ chances. She told Express, “Beatrice and Eugenie can become whatever they want to outside of the royal family but their parents have squandered any hope of the girls elevating themselves within the fold.”

It’s understandable how Andrew has played a part in this, considering his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. However, Schofield said Ferguson also played a role in this by being a “loose cannon.”

“Sarah is still a loose cannon. It makes the royal households nervous,” she said. “Whether she’s telling the media about the ghost of the Queen haunting their corgis or mic-ing up to record a new episode of her brand-new podcast… There is no telling what she will do or say next, and the girls feel those repercussions.”

Despite being ninth and 11th in line for the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie are not working royals right now. Beatrice currently works as the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at Afiniti, while Eugenie works as the Director of the Hauser & Wirth art gallery.

While they're both considered princesses, neither has any part in official royal affairs as of June 2023, and according to this royal expert, they may not have any anytime soon.

