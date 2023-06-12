Prince Harry’s Phone-Hacking Case Is Seeking ‘an Extra Layer of Credibility’ to His Claims About the Media in Spare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry’s ongoing court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) might not just be about a phone-hacking situation, royal watchers think he’s on a mission to prove something else. The evidence that has come out so far shows the complicated relationship the palace has with the British tabloids — which is something the Duke of Sussex spelled out very clearly in his memoir, Spare.

While the U.K. media has its own spin on whether they control the narrative of the royal family, Harry is out to prove that he’s been telling the truth all along. A former palace staffer told The Times, “It’s a means to get revenge on the tabloids and an opportunity to pursue that mission, win or lose. He won’t want to lose, but he will have had his chance to say, ‘This is what it was like for me, my family, my girlfriend’. He said much of it in his book but putting it in court adds an extra layer of credibility.”

Prince Harry’s fight has reportedly left King Charles III “increasingly exasperated” about the situation, but the royal family knows they need the press to carry on in the public eye. They are going to have to understand the Duke of Sussex’s side of it if they ever want a relationship, though. “He’s free from the shackles of that mentality. In Meghan, he has found someone supportive of that stance and he’s emboldened by that,” a Prince Harry pal shared. “But the bigger picture is that he believes there are some very significant wrongs that need to be righted. It’s deeper than just wanting his day in court.”

His friend also believes that this is Prince Harry’s “mission as being the standard bearer of a fair media” and the public is likely to “see more of this in years to come” because “he feels so strongly about it.” So, the memoir probably wasn’t the end of Harry’s side of the story because he’s possibly “seeking inner peace” from the death of his mother, Princess Diana. And as another source frankly put it, “Nothing will take that pain away.”

