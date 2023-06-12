Kate Middleton & Rose Hanbury’s Relationship Has Reportedly Taken a Shocking Turn After King Charles’ Coronation

One of the biggest rumors to gain legs in the British Royal family is the rumored affair between Kate Middleton’s friend Rose Hanbury and Prince William. For literal years, people have been convinced that either this affair is 100 percent true, or that it’s complete nonsense. Then it turned into a snowball effect, where rumors started that Kate and Rose were feuding with one another. But now, it seems that King Charles’ Coronation was a turning point for the two.

Sources told OK that the two are close with one another despite past “tension.” In fact, it seems that the two reconnected at Charles’ coronation, where Rose’s son Lord Oliver served as a Page of Honor.

The source said, “There was tension between them because of all the nasty gossip. [At the Coronation], they had a chance to speak for the first time in a while and made peace. Now, hopefully, there won’t be any awkwardness among their social circle this summer.”

For those that don’t know, Kate and Rose were considered best friends for years, and even were seen out together on multiple occasions. However, after news came in that the two mysteriously drifted from one another, the rumors started that an affair had happened. Despite the palace insiders denying these rumors, Kate’s reported reaction to Rose attending the Coronation fueled them on.

But now, it seems the two have turned over a new leaf. Who knows, they may even be considered best friends again?! They do have a lot in common, and besides, stranger things have happened in the British royal family.