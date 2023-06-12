Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail Showed Off Some Rare & Adorable PDA on the Tony Awards Red Carpet

We love a red carpet as much as the next person, but there’s really something special about the Tony Awards. Last night, New York City came alive to celebrate the best and brightest of Broadway. Among the attendees were Oscar and Tony Award nominated actress Michelle Williams and her husband, theater director and Tony Award winner Thomas Kail. The couple absolutely lit up the red carpet, and these photos of their super sweet and rare PDA have us swooning.

In the snapshots captured from last night’s red carpet, Williams and Kail had their arms wrapped around each other and were positively beaming. At one point, the couple turned away from the cameras and gently rubbed their noses together. You can see the snapshot below!

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City [Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage via Getty Images]

As more photographers snapped pictures, Kail nuzzled his face by his wife’s cheek. Honestly, these photos were way too cute to pass up. The Fabelmans actress and her husband of roughly two years looked so in love, and what better way to show each other some affection than by creating just a little moment of intimacy at a public event.

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail attend The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City [Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images]

Williams and Kail met back in 2019 when they worked on the FX mini-series Fosse/Verdon. The two married in March 2020 and share two children together — a son born in 2020 and another child born in 2022. Williams also has a daughter — Matilda, whom Williams welcomed in 2005 with her late partner, actor Heath Ledger. It’s not often we get to see a bit of PDA from such a private couple. But we loved getting just a glimpse of the adoration Williams and Kail share for one another in these precious photos.

