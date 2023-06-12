Jessica Chastain Looked Like an Absolute Sun Goddess in a Bold Yellow Gown That Brightened the Tony Awards Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Chastain pulled out all of the stops last night for her Best Actress in a Play nomination for A Doll’s House at the 2023 Tony Awards. The 46-year-old star made sure that she was noticed in a stunning, bold color that radiated sunshine on the red carpet.

The structured yellow gown, designed by Gucci, turned heads when Chastain walked down the red carpet. The strapless dress had a sweetheart neckline with a fitted bodice that hugged her gorgeous curves. The skirt cascaded down her hips and pooled together with the fabric from the cape to create the most elegant silhouette. She slicked her hair back in a high ponytail (no dramatic hair transformation this time) and kept her makeup soft and dewy. The real conversation piece was a statement necklace with an orange-yellow gemstone at the center that was perfectly placed at the V-neckline.

Jessica Chastain attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions.

Chastain has soaked in every opportunity her Broadway experience has brought her and she wrapped up her run just before the Tony Awards. She shared with her Instagram followers how much the opportunity meant to her. “If I could tell that girl who yearly recorded the Tony Awards on her VHS that this would happen, it would have blown my world open,” she wrote. “To tell her she’d be living in New York, performing in A Doll’s House, and nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress… It is a dream come true.”

She’s hoping to earn an Emmy nod for her role as Tammy Wynette in Showtime’s George & Tammy, but she will have to wait until July for the nomination announcement. And while Chastain didn’t go home with the Tony Award on Sunday night, it sounds like she had the time of her life starring on the Great White Way.

