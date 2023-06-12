One Palace Insider Says King Charles III Brings Up His ‘Frustration’ With Prince Harry ‘Every Time’ They See Him

While it seems like Prince Harry is wholly embracing this new chapter in his life and focusing on his and wife Meghan Markle’s pursuits, there’s still a lot of tension between the Duke of Sussex and his family across the pond. Harry’s bond with his father, King Charles III, has most notably been pretty strained. And it seems like the monarch’s frustration with his second son is only growing.

“The King brings Harry up every time I see him,” an insider close to King Charles recently told The Times via The Sun. “I don’t think we’ve moved past sad and bewildered, but there’s a bit more frustration at his behavior, because it just keeps going,” they continued. These claims aren’t exactly anything new. After all, the chasm between Prince Harry and his father and brother, Prince William, has been growing for quite some time.

King Charles is reportedly struggling with managing his real estate portfolio. https://t.co/bOhtfUt5Xn — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2023

Despite his recent trips to the United Kingdom — including one last week for the lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers and a few weeks ago for the coronation — there hasn’t been any sign of a reconciliation or reunion between Harry, Prince William and King Charles. Those trips were, of course, fairly quick. Harry did fly back and forth between the U.K. and Montecito in order to get back in time for his son Archie’s fourth birthday. Any time for important conversations all but came and went.

But Harry has indicated he wants to reconnect and rebuild his relationship with his father and brother. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex put their focus on their service-oriented endeavors, perhaps circumstances will shift to a place where King Charles and Harry will reconnect — and the monarch won’t feel such a great “frustration” when discussing his son.

