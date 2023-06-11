Elisabeth Shue Used Her No-Makeup Red Carpet Appearance To Say She’s ‘Not Afraid’ About This Part of Aging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While many people in Hollywood empower themselves with plastic surgery and fillers, just as many are opting out of all of them (and are proudly showing they’re unafraid of aging!) We’ve seen it from Justine Bateman, supermodel Lauren Hutton, and most recently: Back to the Future Part II star Elisabeth Shue.

During a rare red carpet appearance at the Tribeca Festival for the premiere of The Good Half, Shue made headlines for two reasons. Not only did she wow everyone with her no-makeup appearance, but she made headlines for her refreshing take on aging.

When talking to Page Six, the beloved Adventures in Babysitting star remarked that she’s “not afraid” of aging, and is honestly “curious” about what she’ll look like.

“I’m curious to see one day what I was intended to look like as an old lady,” she said to the outlet. “I want to know what it’s going to be like, and I want to see it, and I’m not afraid.”

Now, this isn’t the first time the Oscar-nominated actress has talked about aging in the public eye, in some form or another. In a previous (and super rare) interview with the Columbus Dispatch, she briefly touched on how “grateful” she is to be continuing her work in film, and how she loves that there have been more and more roles for older women.

“I’m very grateful to be working,” she said. “I’m always grateful. And the older you get, you get more grateful and appreciative.”

Related story Taraji P. Henson On Being Cast as Quinta Brunson's Mom On 'Abbott Elementary': 'I'm Not Going to Fight Age'

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.

