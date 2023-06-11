Fans Are Calling Out Suki Waterhouse for Unnecessarily Cropping Out This Daisy Jones & the Six Co-Star 

It seems there’s something fundamentally wrong with what’s happening with the treatment of one specific cast member of the Amazon hit show Daisy Jones & the Six — and fans are ready to call out the issue on Twitter.

Back on Feb 27, one of the stars of the show Suki Waterhouse shared a post with a photo of herself, along with co-stars Camilla Morrone and Riley Keough. However, this post has not only resurfaced, but it’s back in circulation on Twitter. Fans were quick to spot a major red flag: co-star Nabiyah Be was cropped out of the picture.

One fan with the username @anyafilmed posted a screenshot of Waterhouse’s cropped photo, along with the original photo of all four of the cast members with the caption, “THIS IS CRAZY..” (and this is one of many posts that called out the viral post!)

Now, many fans were quick to call this out, saying things like “You got a real nasty spirit” and some calling out the three women for racist actions. One user wrote, “camilla liking racist tweets about blue ivy. riley saying the n word in an instagram post. suki cropping out her black female co star. this WHOLE cast is racist as hell i’m crying.”

However, some fans tried to come to Waterhouse’s defense, saying, “it was already cropped on getty god, everyone is so desperate to cancel ppl ☠️.” It is true that there is a cropped photo of just Morrone, Waterhouse, nd Keough, but people promptly called that out, saying, “You act like she wasn’t there when the photo was taken and couldn’t have realized that her cast mate was cropped out and chose a photo of all 4 obviously op was able to find the same photo of all four so it couldn’t have been too hard.”

Fans were also quick to mention how Be was noticeably absent from the Variety cover story featuring Keough, Morrone, and Waterhouse. User @ZoeRoseBryant said, “The DAISY JONES & THE SIX team needs to answer for their treatment of Nabiyah Be fast bc cropping her out of photos and not including her in this cover story (when she literally had an episode entirely centered around her, something two of these women can’t say) is sickening.” Related story Prince Harry Alleges MGN Tapped His Phone to Learn About the Details of His 2004 Fling

The episode discussed was episode seven in the series, which had so many excitedly asking Amazon to create a spin-off based on her rising disco legend character Simone Jackson, according to Yahoo.

Before you go, click here to see the most iconic roles played by Black women in movies & TV.

