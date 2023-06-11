Experts Believe Prince Harry Would Be ‘Welcomed Back’ Into the Royal Family on One Drastic Condition

The tension between Prince Harry and members of the royal family has been pretty palpable for quite some time. While we’ve seen the Duke of Sussex back in the United Kingdom for King Charles III’s coronation and his ongoing court case, any sign of a resolution between the Sussexes and the House of Windsor hasn’t been made particularly clear. There is reportedly, however, one way Prince Harry could fall back into the The Firm’s good graces, but to be honest, we don’t really see this scenario playing out.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Harry could rebuild his relationship with the rest of the royal family, but only if his wife Meghan Markle isn’t involved at all. “I think that Harry, without Meghan, would be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal fold in the fullness of time,” Bond said, per OK! Magazine. “He could recoup the ground he’s lost in time and be welcomed back,” Bond continued, though she added, “I don’t think it’s anywhere on the horizon.”

Even Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell, seems to think that Harry would be welcomed back to the royal family, but only if he splits up with his wife of five years. “I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms,” Burrell said, per the outlet.

We have to agree with Bond on this one — we just don’t see this very drastic condition working out in this situation. From what we’ve seen, it appears the boundaries Harry’s set with his family across the pond have given him a whole new lease on life. After everything he and Meghan have been through, it’s difficult to imagine this particular circumstance actually coming to fruition.

