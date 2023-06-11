Kate Middleton’s Latest Outing With New Title Has Interesting Timing Amid Prince Harry’s Case

It seems Kate Middleton’s latest appearance may have had everything to do with timing, specifically making sure the focus was on the British Royal family, rather than Prince Harry.

In case you missed it, Kate played rugby at the Maidenhead Rugby Club on June 7, for the Shaping Us campaign, as the newly appointed patron of the Rugby Football Union. However, this event is the latest one to raise eyebrows, specifically with the timing of it all.

Let us explain. To understand why this timing seems odd to some because the person who previously held the title was actually Harry (who held it for around five years, according to Yahoo!) While Kate was out doing tasks with this title, Harry was in London for the MGN trial.

Recently, Kate was accused of making a string of unannounced appearances throughout London while Harry was on trial. People noted that Kate wasn’t even announced for one even until less than an hour beforehand, saying, “The mothers were only told that Princess Kate was going to be the ‘special guest’ at their morning meetings about half an hour before she arrived.”

This coupled with the fact that her last one was using Harry’s former title shows this may have been more strategic than anyone thought.

Now, this isn't technically the first time Kate has stepped out with this role (but it is the first time she played a more active role in it and made headlines from it!) The first time she stepped out in general with this patronage title was back in Nov 2022 during the England vs. Papua New Guinea Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match. But royal onlookers are still noticing something interesting about the whole situation.

