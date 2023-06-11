Naomi Watts Confirmed Her Marriage to Billy Crudup With the Sweetest Wedding Day Photo

Well, we had a feeling this was coming. There was a lot of speculation over the course of 24 hours about whether Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup secretly tied the knot on Friday. And now we know the truth! The 21 Grams Oscar nominated actress took to social media yesterday and shared the sweetest wedding day photo with her husband, and these two looked so loved up.

In the candid snapshot, which you can see below, Watts looked like such a beautiful bride in her white summer white lace dress while holding a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. Crudup looked dapper as ever in his suit and boutonniere, which complimented his wife’s flower arrangment. The couple was positively beaming as they snuggled up together on the steps of what appeared to be a New York City courthouse. “Hitched!” Watts captioned the photo, adding a string of cute emojis.

We figured Watts’ and Crudup might eventually confirm their secret nuptials after the two sparked a bit of a frenzy on Friday. The couple was spotted heading back to their NYC apartment, clad in their wedding day garb, sporting wedding bands. There was immediate speculation that the two finally tied the knot after roughly six years of dating. Just a day later, Watts took to Instagram and shared this sweet photo.

Crudup and Watts met on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy back in 2017. The two were each previously involved in pretty high-profile relationships, so it’s honestly not at all surprising that they chose to have their wedding on their own terms. We think this precious snapshot perfectly captures their day, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them as they start this new chapter in their relationship.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have pulled off secret weddings.