Donald Trump’s Legal Team Shake-Up Consists of Hiring a Familiar Face for the Mar-a-Lago Case 

After former President Donald Trump’s team quit after seeing the number of charges in his second indictment, it seems he’s hiring a familiar face: Todd Blanche, also known as the lawyer defending him in the ongoing hush-money case, per Daily Beast.

Trump recently revealed that Blanche would be representing him in this trial as well in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. He also said, “We will be announcing additional lawyers in the coming days,” along with hiring “a firm to be named later.”

As we mentioned, Blanche is currently representing Trump in another criminal case in Manhattan Supreme Court, specifically the case where it’s alleged he falsified business records to pay hush money to Stormy Daniels. Blanche told Politico back in April 2023 (when he was originally tapped into the team) that he “should not pass up” the opportunity to work with Trump on this case.

So it seems ahead of his second indictment, he’s keeping his circle even smaller before going fully into these cases.

Before becoming a well-known white-collar criminal defense attorney, Blanche was known for his role as a partner in the law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. Fast forward to 2023 and the Letters to Trump author isn’t the only controversial figure he’s worked closely with.

Blanche has worked with the former chairman of Trump’s 2016 campaign Paul Manafort, who was indicted and later found guilty of foreign lobbying and witness tampering. He was later sentenced to at least seven years in prison. Blanche also represented Igor Fruman during the case of the campaign finance scheme and was later sentenced to a year in prison, per People.

