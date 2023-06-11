Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Abs While Rocking a White Underwear Set: ‘Consistency is Key’

Jennifer Lopez’s new ad shows that she’s never left her glowing goddess era (and that hard work pays off!)

On June 9, the True Love author shared a seriously showstopping photo of herself from her new ad for JLO Beauty. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “’It’s all about being consistent’ — Jennifer Lopez Consistency is KEY when it comes to skincare 🔑 Although #JLoBody products have immediate results after application, the benefits just get stronger over time. Make #PowerMoves on your summer skin regimen today @Sephora + JLoBeauty.com.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the photo, we see Lopez showing off her rock-hard abs and glowing skin tone as she poses for the new skincare ad. Along with showing off her toned physique, she’s rocking a sleek white underwear set that brings out the golden tones in her complexion.

This isn’t the first JLO Beauty ad Lopez has turned heads with, and we’re sure it won’t be the last!

Speaking of turning heads, Lopez previously opened up to Instyle per The Today Show about her journey of eventually loving her curves. She said, “(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me.”

She added, “So many people have come up to me over the years — famous people, people I meet on the street, fans, everybody and they say that very thing: ‘Thank you so much. I have the same type of body. I used to think I was fat, but now I feel beautiful.’”

