One of Prince Harry’s Ex-Girlfriends Just Subtly Sent Love to Princess Eugenie After Welcoming Baby No. 2

It seems one of Prince Harry’s exes couldn’t help but send love to the new, proud mama-of-two Princess Eugenie!

On June 6, Eugenie uploaded a photo of her newborn son, confirming that she and Jack Brooksbank welcomed their son a year prior. She posted the photo with the caption reading, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George, and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

And while we adore this super-sweet birth announcement, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas also liked the picture!

Now, this isn’t too shocking to learn for loyal royal fans because Eugenie and Bonas have a good friendship. In fact, Eugenie was the one that introduced Bonas to Harry back in May 2012., per the News.

Harry and Bonas dated for two years, with most of the family really loving her (and even Kate Middleton reportedly wanting the two to tie the knot!) However, they split up in 2014, with Harry explaining in Spare that she did not want “to take on the stresses that came with being part of royalty.”

While the pair broke up, Bonas and Harry remained amicable (and she even went to his 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle!) And we love that it seems Bonas and Eugenie are still the best of pals to this day!

For those who don’t know what Bonas has been up to, she’s truly living her best life. Along with continuing her modeling and acting career, she married property investor Harry Wentworth-Stanley back in 2020 and later welcomed a son named Wilbur James in late 2022.

