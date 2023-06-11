Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Ivanka Trump’s Strategic First Outing Since Donald’s 2nd Indictment Shows She’s Doubling Down on New Role

Delilah Gray
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 04: Advisor and daughter of the president Ivanka Trump listens during an event to highlight the Department of Justice grants to combat human trafficking, in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on August 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration is issuing more than $35 million in grants to provide safe housing to survivors of human trafficking.
Ivanka Trump Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

After former President Donald Trump was indicted for the second time this past week, everyone has been wondering where his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was. While she kept silent and away from the family, she was finally spotted for the first time since the news broke — and it seems she’s making a subtle stance on where she wants to be amid the legal woes.

On June 10, in photos obtained by DailyMail, the Trump Card author and her husband Jared Kushner were seen walking to a synagogue in Miami, strolling along hand-in-hand and seen with their kids on either side of them. While this may seem like a simple outing after her father’s legal news, many think it’s much more strategic than that (and that it perfectly falls in line with what experts have said!)

In a previous article from Insider called “Call her Ivanka Kushner,” attorney and legal analyst Andrew Lieb said that in order to save her reputation (and fully distance herself from her family), she’s going to go fully in on being a Kushner and play the role of a doting Kushner wife.

Leib said, “My gut feeling is she’s a Kushner. And she’s not 100% with both feet in the Trump orbit. Jared has his own world and his own orbit — and we all know about his father’s own issues, but it’s a lot more stable brand, a lot less visible brand. They’ve got a lot going on over in the Kushner clan, and she has her kids and her family. That’s a different world.”

From this being her first outing to the subtle PDA, it wouldn’t be too surprising to find out that there was a reason this was her first paparazzi-swarmed public outing.

It’s no secret that Ivanka has been trying to separate herself from the family, and after Donald was indicted for allegedly hiding classified documents, we’re sure she’s going to work even harder to be seen as a Kushner instead.

Ivanka Trump

