Ivanka Trump’s Strategic First Outing Since Donald’s 2nd Indictment Shows She’s Doubling Down on New Role

After former President Donald Trump was indicted for the second time this past week, everyone has been wondering where his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump was. While she kept silent and away from the family, she was finally spotted for the first time since the news broke — and it seems she’s making a subtle stance on where she wants to be amid the legal woes.

On June 10, in photos obtained by DailyMail, the Trump Card author and her husband Jared Kushner were seen walking to a synagogue in Miami, strolling along hand-in-hand and seen with their kids on either side of them. While this may seem like a simple outing after her father’s legal news, many think it’s much more strategic than that (and that it perfectly falls in line with what experts have said!)

In a previous article from Insider called “Call her Ivanka Kushner,” attorney and legal analyst Andrew Lieb said that in order to save her reputation (and fully distance herself from her family), she’s going to go fully in on being a Kushner and play the role of a doting Kushner wife.

Leib said, “My gut feeling is she’s a Kushner. And she’s not 100% with both feet in the Trump orbit. Jared has his own world and his own orbit — and we all know about his father’s own issues, but it’s a lot more stable brand, a lot less visible brand. They’ve got a lot going on over in the Kushner clan, and she has her kids and her family. That’s a different world.”

From this being her first outing to the subtle PDA, it wouldn’t be too surprising to find out that there was a reason this was her first paparazzi-swarmed public outing.

It’s no secret that Ivanka has been trying to separate herself from the family, and after Donald was indicted for allegedly hiding classified documents, we’re sure she’s going to work even harder to be seen as a Kushner instead.

