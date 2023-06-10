Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup May Have Secretly Tied the Knot After This Recent NYC Sighting

Love is in the air and wedding bells ringing — well, maybe. It’s not exactly uncommon for celebrities to have secret weddings. Given the amount of attention on the stars, who could blame them for wanting something private? One couple definitely has us wondering if they really tied the knot. Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup may have said ‘I do’ based on new photos of the two out and about in New York City.

Watts and Crudup were spotted heading back to their NYC apartment on Friday when photographers snapped a series of photos capturing the couple in, what appear to be, wedding bands. But that wasn’t all, in the snapshots, Watts wore a stunning white dress with intricate lace detailing and carried a bouquet of flowers. The two-time Oscar nominee and her beau were each wearing rings on those fingers — just take a look at the photos via Page Six for yourself!

By all accounts, it definitely looks like Watts and Crudup got hitched after roughly six years of dating. The couple got together back in 2017 after they met on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy. The two have kept a pretty low-profile since. But that hasn’t stopped them from hitting red carpets and major industry events together or sharing sweet snapshots on social media.

Considering how private the couple has kept their relationship, though, we wouldn’t be at all shocked if the two decided to take this next step in their relationship without telling a soul. Watts was previously in a relationship with Liev Schreiber, with whom she shares two children, from 2005-2016. And Crudup dated actress Mary-Louise Parker, with whom he shares a son, from 1996-2003. He also dated Claire Danes from 2004-2006. Crudup and Watts are no strangers to relationship scrutiny. If they really did get married — again, it really looks like they did! — then more power to them for keeping it simple, quiet, and private.

