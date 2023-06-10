Ayesha Curry Named the Adorable Condition She Has During Her & Steph’s Golf Date

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Fast forward over a decade later, and Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry are still so smitten!

On June 8, Ayesha shared a series of PDA photos of her and Steph on the golf course to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption, reading, “I’d clip my acrylics off anytime to golf with you, my love. 🤓”

In the first photo, we see Ayesha giving Steph a big smooch on the lips while on her tippy toes, followed by an adorable smiling selfie with the two lovebirds. Then we get a few snapshots of her sneakers, the scenery, along with their golf clubs.

Not only do we adore their super-sweet PDA moments, but we’re loving their thrilling, summer-themed date days! And even after over a decade, these two can’t keep their hands off of eachother!

The Full Plate author and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until years later and married in July 2011. They share three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

In a previous interview with ETOnline in 2021, Ayesha talked about her relationship with Steph, saying, “We’ve grown up together, in every sense of the word.” She added, “My support is his support, vice versa. It’s like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, ‘Nope! Put on your clothes.'”

