Prince Harry’s Recent U.K. Trip Reportedly Didn’t Include a Reunion With Certain Royal Family Members

Over the course of the past week, Prince Harry has been fighting a new battle in the courtrooms of the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex is part of a huge lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers, who allegedly used unlawful tactics to obtain private information about the royal via phone-hacking and wire-tapping. A lot of focus and scrutiny has been on the father of two, so it’s no surprise people are wondering, yet again, if Harry was able to reconnect with certain members of the royal family during his visit. According to a new report, however, it doesn’t seem likely.

Prince Harry did not get together with Prince William or King Charles III during his recent stint in the U.K., per The Telegraph via OK!. The Duke of Sussex is “not believed to have seen” either his brother or his father, a source shared with the outlet. King Charles returned to the U.K. on June 6 following a trip to Romania, but “did not take the opportunity to see the Duke.” As for the Prince of Wales, Harry “made no attempt to see his brother” during his time in his home country.

Was this Prince Harry's last Frogmore Cottage visit? https://t.co/UsHKO3JTeL — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 9, 2023

To be honest, we’re not wholly surprised Harry didn’t see his brother or father. Ongoing tension between Harry and William and Charles aside, this court case was at the center of Harry’s focus during his few days in the U.K. If the reports are true, then he likely didn’t want to be distracted, or even involve his family further.

Still, each time Harry is back in his home country, we can’t help but wonder if it will present a new opportunity for the Duke of Sussex to reconnect with his family. With this ongoing court case against MGN, however, it doesn’t look like that’ll happen any time soon — not in this climate, at least.

