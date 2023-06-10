Mindy Kaling Channeled the Sleeping Beauty in This Head-Turning Corset Gown

The only thing we love more than Mindy Kaling turning heads on the red carpet, is Mindy Kaling turning heads in a dress that instantly reminds us of one of our favorite Disney princesses! That’s right, this is not a drill: the Mindy Project creator is the latest star to channel a Disney princess, and she truly won the trend!

On June 7, Kaling wowed everyone who attended the Mindy x Andie Collection opening at Malibu Country Mart in Malibu, California. Not only did she stun in a gorgeous gown, but she did so by channeling Aurora from Sleeping Beauty.

See the photos below:

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Andie Swim

In the photos, we see Why Not Me author look sensational in a dusty pink Zimmermann gown with floral straps and a gorgeous corset, courtesy of stylists Clarke Johnson and Molly Dickson. Along with the showstopping dress, she rocked matching nails from Thuy Nguyen and dusty pink heels to top off the look.

As for her makeup, Kaling rocked a dark rosy look consisting of a smokey eye, matching colored blush, and glossy dark lips.

Within the past year, Kaling has been killing it on the red carpet, from her sexy gothic looks to her showstopping ballgowns. And while many attribute her confidence to her incredible weight loss journey, The Office alum previously told Good Morning America that being a mother contributes a lot to it.

She told them that she feels “so much more happy and confident after having children.” She added that each year, she grows more confident in everything she does. She said, “In each subsequent year of my life, I’m just feeling happier and happier, and I am amazed at that.”

Before you go, click here to see Mindy Kaling's best Emmy red carpet photos over the years.


