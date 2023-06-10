Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Newest Archewell Assistant Has a Unique Tie to Harry’s Memoir Spare

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Eagle-eyed fans just realized that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newest Archewell employee has been behind-the-scenes longer than anyone thought. While their nonprofit Archewell has been called a “revolving door” with employees leaving and new hires coming in more often than expected, this new hire seems like the perfect fit.

After reportedly parting ways with a bunch of Archewell staff earlier this year (including the duo who oversaw operations for their docuseries Harry & Meghan), Meghan and Harry recently hired a woman named Harrison Colcord as their new office chief, per DailyMail.

For those that don’t know, Colcord has a unique tie to the Sussexes, because she previously worked at the San Ysidro Ranch (also known as the place where Harry did his TV interviews for Spare with Anderson Cooper and Tom Bradby!)

Now, this change might’ve happened sooner than anyone thought. Per DailyMail, it seems Colcord left her role as Director of Sales and Marketing of the ranch a month after Harry did those viral interviews. So this new hire could’ve been months ago, or even weeks ago, but either way, she seems like a perfect fit for Archewell as they pivot towards other projects.

Along with being a non-profit, the Archewell Foundation also oversees operations for Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions, which is known for Meghan’s podcast Archetypes and their successful Netflix docuseries. While Meghan and Harry still have quite a few years left on big contracts, they recently announced that they had nothing left to say about the royal family. So fans are eagerly awaiting to see how this successful organization will pivot in the following year.

Spare by Prince Harry

width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

Related story Prince Harry May Have Had Access to Frogmore Cottage This Week Despite King Charles III's Eviction

A common phrase with the British Royal Family is that you want “an heir, and a spare,” meaning you have secured the bloodline with an heir — and just in case something happens to the heir, you have a spare. And that’s exactly what Prince Harry was known as his entire time with the British Royal Family. After years of waiting, people are finally going to get to know an even closer, more vulnerable look at Prince Harry and his struggles. From losing his mother Princess Diana so suddenly and tragically, to how his life would play out afterward, Harry is baring it all for his memoir Spare.

'Spare' by Prince Harry $22.40, originally $36.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.

