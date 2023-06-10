This Member of the Trump Family Is Supporting Donald Trump ‘100 Percent’ Amid Ivanka’s Estrangement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While former President Donald Trump faced a second indictment, it seems his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump is still keeping her distance from the controversial family. But it seems Donald’s wife Melania Trump is reportedly throwing out her old mannerisms of keeping her distance from him as well.

Recently, it was alleged that she’s been slowly but surely helping out her husband through his legal troubles and 2024 Presidential run. But now, after this second indictment, insiders say she’s all in.

One insider told Page Six that Melanie will “stand by her man,” saying, “She is used to this. They are used to dealing with this stuff.”

Another source told the same outlet, “Melania is standing by her husband, but quietly and privately. He’s been on the phone with Melania, who’s supporting him 100 percent. They both knew this — and more — was coming.”

“Trump will be back at Mar-a-Lago, where his security is [better] and she will be with him,” says a source. “But she won’t be with him when he surrenders himself to authorities.”

In April, Trump was indicted for the first time amid charges related to the hush-money trial, and in early June, he was indicted for allegedly mishandling federal documents.

To prepare for all this, insiders also told Page Six that Melania and Donald will be going off to their Mar-a-Lago home, but Melania won’t be there for one event. “Trump will be back at Mar-a-Lago, where his security is [better] and she will be with him,” they said. “But she won’t be with him when he surrenders himself to authorities.”

So while Ivanka may be estranged from the family, it seems Melania is the family member stepping up amid Donald’s legal woes.

