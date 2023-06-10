Tom Brady Reportedly Has an A-List Admirer That ‘Followed Him Around All Weekend’

With Tom Brady becoming an eligible bachelor again, it’s no wonder that so many A-lister celebrities have the heart eyes when they see him. While his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen has been seen out multiple times with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Brady has kept a more low profile when it comes to dating. However, one A-list model is apparently ready to be his next girlfriend.

An insider recently told Page Six that model Irina Shayk was allegedly all over the 80s for Brady star during Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding last weekend. They said that she not only allegedly “beelined” for Brady, but “she followed him around all weekend. She was throwing herself at him.”

Now, the two are actually pals, and while we love a good friends-to-lovers arc, insiders also claimed that Brady “wasn’t interested.”

After Brady’s divorce, he’s been rumored to be with stars like Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian, but both have been vehemently denied.

As for Shayk, she’s been in a reported on-again, off-again relationship with ex Bradley Cooper, and was previously in a nearly five-year relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Along with that, she’s been linked to stars like Kanye West and Leonardo DiCaprio (who was also at the star-studded wedding!)

While it seems this A-list couple may not be a thing any time soon, we’re psyched for the future. Specifically, to see what Brady ends up doing romantically in the future, and if Shayk and Cooper will keep their relationship going!

Related story Tom Brady’s Father’s Day Gift Picks Include a Tom Ford Cologne, Thought-Provoking Books & Must-Haves for Sports Fans

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

