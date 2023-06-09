Lila Moss Channeled Her Supermodel Mom Kate With a Stunning Black Slip Dress Moment in London

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Moss, is making a name for herself in the fashion world — and she’s reminding everyone who her mother is by channeling one of her iconic ’90s looks. The 20-year-old model looked radiant and confident in a simple black slip dress that was all the rage when her mom was at the height of her supermodel fame.

The simple spaghetti-strap dress with a slight V-neckline was all Lila needed to show off her toned physique. The fabric shined with the light of the camera’s flash as she posed like a total pro for photographers at the Royal Academy Of Arts Summer Exhibition preview party 2023 on June 6. She kept her long locks in a sleek, straight style and tucked her hair behind her ears to show off her dangled diamond earrings. Lila wore dewy makeup with a pop of color on her lips and carried a simple black handbag.

Lila Moss the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition 2023 Preview Party, Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, Piccadilly, on Tuesday 06 June 2023 in London, England, UK.

Even though her mom is a world-famous model, it took some time for Lila to admit that her mom is rather “cool.” She spilled the tea to British Vogue in 2022, “In the last three or four years, I’ve realized that her style is actually really cool. I’m having to admit it now.” Lila also revealed that her mom “put [her] off [modeling]” for a long time. Lila shared, “She was always like, ‘If you wanna do it, you can, but I wouldn’t recommend it.’”

Kate is just looking out for her daughter after a less-than-ideal experience shooting the 1992 Calvin Klein campaign with Marky Mark aka Mark Wahlberg. Having someone watch over you in the fashion industry is never a bad idea, especially when your mom was the “It Girl” of an entire generation.

