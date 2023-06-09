Kate Hudson Revealed the Secret Behind Her Successful Relationship With Fiancé Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson hasn’t walked down the aisle with fiancé Danny Fujikawa just yet, but she’s already assessing why it’s her most successful relationship to date. There’s something about their partnership that she deems special because they’ve worked hard to create a supportive environment for each other to thrive.

The 44-year-old actress shared her romantic thoughts about her musician beau with Chelsea Handler on her Dear Chelsea podcast this week. “It’s the best,” Hudson said to Handler. “I mean, it’s all about safety, isn’t it? At the end of the day, if you have that real, real, like, yummy sense of safety, you feel so much more freedom.” The couple shares daughter, Rani Rose, 4, and they got engaged in September 2021 after five years of dating.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt are simply in ✨love✨ https://t.co/qp5ssONHXG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2023

“Danny is the first relationship I’ve had where I really feel free,” she added. “Even though we’re in a monogamous, intimate relationship, I don’t feel any part of me that feels like I need to break out.” Part of Hudson’s contentment seems to come from Fujikawa’s confidence in letting her be the shining star in the family — she doesn’t have to share the spotlight because he “has no interest in being the center of attention in anything.”

“He never wanted to be a rockstar or a famous painter or famous writer or an actor, he never wanted that spotlight,” she continued. “So I could be on a red carpet, and I never felt that thing where I had to worry about someone else, or I was making sure we were doing something together or that it wasn’t going to cause any kind of friction or insecurity.” Hudson noted that “he’ll be off talking to anybody, and he’s so happy” anytime she’s on the red carpet which she finds “so lovely.” It sounds like a match made in heaven!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have been engaged four or more times.