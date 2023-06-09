Jennifer Aniston Is Telling People To Think Twice Before Giving Her This Ageist Compliment

Jennifer Aniston has always been a beauty icon — if you were alive in the 1990s, you all know what a pop-culture moment “The Rachel” haircut was. Now, that she’s 54 years old, The Morning Show star is ready to confront a passive-aggressive compliment that gets thrown her way far too often.

Are you ready for it? “You look great for your age.” Aniston has some strong thoughts about how that “backward compliment” really makes her feel. “It drives me bananas, I can’t stand it,” she told British Vogue. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means.”

To prove her point, she knows that she’s sharper in her 50s than she ever was at the height of her Friends‘ fame. “I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s,” she added. “I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 percent better.” That means finding a balance between her physical and mental health — an overall sense of wellness. “My family lives a long time, especially my dad’s side – I want to be thriving; I don’t want to just be alive,” Aniston shared.

So, the next time you run into Aniston, remember that she looks great — there’s no need to add anything more to that sentence. Just by dropping “for your age” out of the equation, it takes away all of the ick of ageism and treats the person you’re trying to compliment with a completely different (and kind) perspective.

