Carole Middleton Reportedly Told a Very Different Story to Her Party Pieces Creditors Before the Business Went Bankrupt

Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces business bankruptcy has been all over the British tabloid headlines the last few months, but that doesn’t help her creditors who are left holding the tab for over $3.2 million. It’s been called a massive “betrayal” by some of her former associates, who felt like her connections to the royal family would have prevented something like this from happening.

A close friend of Carole’s is talking to the Daily Mail and revealing how “understandably upset and deeply disappointed” she is that the business failed. But Kate Middleton’s mom isn’t taking full responsibility for the situation, she’s passing some of the blame to the management team that took over three years ago. “Over the past five months, she really has done her best to find a buyer, who not only would take the business forward but would also honor any outstanding debts,” the insider shared. “Carole believes in accountability and accepts she had been a little naïve to step back and trust someone else to run the business she had spent decades nurturing and it’s been desperately sad to see the company sold off in this way.”

This situation isn’t helping her suppliers, though, who are still owed money from Party Pieces. Carole reportedly was “giving personal assurances that debts owed by Party Pieces would be repaid in full earlier this year” — and that never happened. The bankruptcy report already delivered the bad news that “it is unlikely there will be funds available to enable a distribution to unsecured creditors.”

An entrepreneur has bought Party Pieces for almost $225,000 and absorbed the company’s 12 employees, but he did not take on the business debt. That is up to Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, to personally pay out of pocket if they want the story to go away. Otherwise, the suppliers are out of luck.

