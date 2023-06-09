Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Prince Harry May Have Had Access to Frogmore Cottage This Week Despite King Charles III’s Eviction

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry is making it a habit to duck in and out of London as quickly as he can these days. After coming in on Monday for his court appearance on Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex flew back to the U.S. on Thursday. However, his three nights in the U.K. were spent at a place that might be surprising to some people: Frogmore Cottage. 

Most royal fans believed that Harry’s coronation visit in May was his final time in the place he called home with Meghan Markle, but according to The Telegraph, this was the last time he will have access to the residence. While the British tabloids like to align the King Charles III eviction with the publication of Harry’s memoir, Spare, the royal real estate shift had everything to do with budget cuts and downsizing the monarchy. 

Harry and Meghan were supposed to have access to Frogmore Cottage “until early summer,” but there do not appear to be any further visits planned. So, Harry reportedly stayed at his former home one final time with only his security team in tow. Even though he was on the grounds of Windsor, there likely wasn’t any family interaction this visit despite Charles’ return from his Romanian vacation on Tuesday. 

It’s pretty clear at this point that the U.S. is home to Harry and he’s just tying up loose ends with real estate and court cases in the U.K. It’s likely why the Sussexes didn’t put up a fuss when Charles evicted them because they knew the warm welcome was in California, not behind palace walls.

