Donald Trump Is Reportedly Skimping on Paying State-Level Staff for This Messy Reason

Donald Trump’s third run for president is already raising eyebrows in New Hampshire as he’s taken on a new campaign strategy that seems downright ridiculous. The former president is reportedly not paying state-level staff who are out in the field to generate support for his candidacy.

The Daily Beast noted that it’s a “conventional practice” to pay around $15.75 per hour, but Donald Trump is opting for a different strategy: “an army of unpaid volunteers.” The outlet explained that they are bringing on “team captains” who “are expected to convince 10 other people to join the field organizing operation; those new recruits are then expected to each find 10 more people, and so on.” It’s what one 2016 Donald Trump adviser called “a Ponzi scheme.” They added, “My guess is they’re using these people for optics while they spend money on legal bills… What a f**king s**tshow.”

This is going to be a long election year. https://t.co/fCc2FhtgKD — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 8, 2023

With multiple legal fights going on Donald Trump might not have as much money to spare on his 2024 campaign, and a New Hampshire GOP insider revealed that the shady financial move “has not been received well.” The former president also has strong Republican contenders, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, funding their field campaign staff, so there’s a lot to worry about. It will be an easy choice for many GOP supporters to jump ship to a campaign that will pay them for their time.

“Let’s be honest, other than the hardcore Trump people, the majority of people now wanna get paid,” a source told The Daily Beast. “Gas is expensive, summer is hot, we have black flies—door knocking requires a certain amount of endurance. While we had followers, they were not the intensity that they are now. We had a lot of diversification. Now the Trump people are very hard Trump people with little tolerance for anybody else, so it’s gonna be a hard sell.” It sounds like Donald Trump better pony up an hourly wage soon because that fight for the Republican Party nomination is fierce.

