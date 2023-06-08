Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Black Leather Mini Dress for Her Birthday Celebrations & the Internet Has Thoughts

If you follow Emily Ratajkowski‘s modeling career or her active social media accounts, you know she’s not afraid of showing her body. But, despite being confident in showing her skin from time to time, that doesn’t mean she’s immune to the online discourse around how much (or how little) she chooses to share.

Most recently, the model posted a series of pictures in an Instagram gallery from her birthday celebrations on June 7. In the first picture and video, Ratajkowski is seen singing “Happy Birthday” next to her 2-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear. She shares her son with her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Among the many more adorable mother-son snapshots, Ratajkowski is also seen modeling her outfit for the day: a black leather mini-dress with a shoelace detail right down the center. She accessorized the look with an edgy pink and black smokey eye, glossy lips and black matching heels.

“grateful doesn’t even begin to describe it 🫶❣️,” Ratajkowski wrote in the caption.

In the comment section, unfortunately, the reactions were mixed. While many of her followers went on to wish Ratajkowski a happy 32nd birthday, others were quick to criticize. “Did you take him to a strip club after cake? Geez!!!!” wrote one user.

Although the comments are beyond hateful, it's sadly not a surprise given how much mothers, and celebrity mothers, are criticized online. And though we're wishing Ratajkowski takes the time right now to celebrate her special day with friends and family, we're also hoping brushes off the haters if she sees them eventually. After all, she can wear whatever she wants to celebrate her birthday.

