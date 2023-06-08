Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice Might Possibly Be Used To Help ‘Rehabilitate’ Prince Andrew’s Image

Kristyn Burtt
arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. Plus Icon
Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew, and Princess Beatrice Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s Royal Relationship 11 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Prince Andrew has been desperate to get back to his senior royal role, but his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is holding him back. While his life will likely never be the same after he settled his sex abuse civil case with Virginia Giuffre, he’s reportedly still trying to find a way to weasel his way back to public life.

According to Andrew Lownie, author of Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor, via the Express, Prince Andrew is trying to use his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to help “rehabilitate” his image. The non-working royals have been stepping up their social engagements, including Beatrice’s recent appearance at Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding to Rajwa Alseif.

Even though the siblings have been supportive of their father despite his scandal, an image boost from his kids is unlikely to happen. Lownie explained, “They have young families and, although I suspect they are keen to stay within the Royal fold, I think the time they can give to royal duties will be limited.” They seem happy to personally spend time with their father, but it would be a big risk to try and use their royal leverage to get him back into the public’s good graces.

‘Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor ‘ $16.95 on Amazon.com

“The feeling is the sins of the father shouldn’t affect the children but neither Eugenie nor Beatrice have the popularity of the Duchess of Edinburgh or her daughter,” he added. They will be seen as a backup team.” As a result, Prince Andrew is going to have to understand that his actions have consequences and there isn’t a road to redemption as a senior royal.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad