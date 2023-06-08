Princess Eugenie & Princess Beatrice Might Possibly Be Used To Help ‘Rehabilitate’ Prince Andrew’s Image

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Prince Andrew has been desperate to get back to his senior royal role, but his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is holding him back. While his life will likely never be the same after he settled his sex abuse civil case with Virginia Giuffre, he’s reportedly still trying to find a way to weasel his way back to public life.

According to Andrew Lownie, author of Traitor King: The Scandalous Exile of the Duke & Duchess of Windsor, via the Express, Prince Andrew is trying to use his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to help “rehabilitate” his image. The non-working royals have been stepping up their social engagements, including Beatrice’s recent appearance at Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding to Rajwa Alseif.

Even though the siblings have been supportive of their father despite his scandal, an image boost from his kids is unlikely to happen. Lownie explained, “They have young families and, although I suspect they are keen to stay within the Royal fold, I think the time they can give to royal duties will be limited.” They seem happy to personally spend time with their father, but it would be a big risk to try and use their royal leverage to get him back into the public’s good graces.

“The feeling is the sins of the father shouldn’t affect the children but neither Eugenie nor Beatrice have the popularity of the Duchess of Edinburgh or her daughter,” he added. They will be seen as a backup team.” As a result, Prince Andrew is going to have to understand that his actions have consequences and there isn’t a road to redemption as a senior royal.

