Halle Berry & Van Hunt Look So Smitten With Each Other in Romantic PDA Snapshots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been dating for almost three full years, but their dedication and love for each other haven’t slowed down one bit. The adorable couple posted a new set of loving snapshots that show just how smitten they are — all while the 56-year-old actress doled out a bit of relationship advice to her Instagram followers.

Berry looked happy and glowing without a stitch of makeup on her face as she and Hunt huddled together for a photo. They looked casual and comfortable in matching hoodies as they leaned in for a smooch in the second dreamy image. Their PDA isn’t going to stop anytime soon because they are just that into each other. The Moonfall star also offered a few words of wisdom in the caption for her fans to enjoy. She wrote, “Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!”

That advice resonated with quite a few of her followers who chimed in with their thoughts in the comments. One account wrote, “Right! 🔥 many will not understand until after 50 years of trials.” Another added, “Yes, yes, yes! Say it again! There’s a special key component within to being this kind of woman! It’s been 24 years and he STILL NEEDS ME!” But we have to love Tyra Banks’ simple, but hilarious, response, “Fo Realz!”

In 2021, at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Awards, Berry gushed about Hunt in front of a huge crowd. “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am,” she told the audience. That sentiment doesn’t seem to have let up even two years later as the dynamic duo showers their fans with plenty of PDA photos and lots of cuddles for each other.

Before you go, click here to see all of the celebrity couples who aren’t afraid of some PDA: