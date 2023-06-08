King Charles III Reportedly Has a First-World Problem Housing ‘Issue That Needs To Be Addressed’

King Charles III has already made moves to downsize his real estate portfolio by giving up his beloved Llwynywermod estate in Wales. However, Charles’ idea of scaling back is much different than the average person because he has 12 pieces of property in his possession.

The king is currently vacationing in Romania, but with massive expenses associated with many of his homes, a royal source stated to The Telegraph that “it’s an issue that needs to be addressed.” They added, “The strategic thinking hasn’t been fully worked through yet, because there have been other priorities such as the Coronation.” And Charles really doesn’t want to give up his precious pieces of land at Highgrove, Birkhall, or Clarence House because they are some of his favorite spots to visit.

He’s looking to find a way to make owning multiple homes “viable both for himself and for the taxpayer” — which likely means opening more of them up to visitors. And there are two places he and Queen Camilla would rather not live: Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. He doesn’t have to worry about Buckingham Palace right now since it’s “undergoing a 10-year overhaul, paid for with taxpayers’ money” through 2027.

Even though he doesn’t love either estate, King Charles “knows that his presence at Buckingham Palace, Windsor and elsewhere attracts the tourist revenue and having them as part of the royal estate is part of the mystique.” So at some point, he will have to take up residence at Buckingham Palace while perhaps handing the keys to Windsor Castle over to Prince William and Kate Middleton to enjoy. With 12 properties to manage, it’s an expensive portfolio to worry about, so King Charles is going to have to make decisions over the places he can truly call home without taxpayers raising a fuss over his first-world real estate problems.

