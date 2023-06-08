Piers Morgan Is Accused of Getting Gossip Directly From ‘Palace Press Offices’ for Stories About Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s phone-hacking case may have revealed how some information was disseminated during Piers Morgan’s years as editor-in-chief at the Mirror. New details are showing how the controversial TV personality would often insert juicy tidbits into his reporters’ stories after they were written.

Former Daily Mirror royal editor Jane Kerr testified in the Duke of Sussex’s case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). Per the BBC, Kerr explained that Morgan “would add snippets of information into stories she had authored” when she worked at the paper. While she had no knowledge of who his sources were, she believed he “engaged with the Palace press offices and would occasionally direct or inject information into a story” and he often took a “really genuine interest” in royal family coverage.

Morgan has given conflicting evidence over the years about his awareness of phone hacking at the British tabloids, but he has been consistent in saying that it didn’t happen while he was editor of the paper from 1995 to 2004. One particular story that was discussed during the trial involved Prince Harry’s drug use and Prince Charles’ sentiment after the party that he was “hugely relieved” to know it was only cannabis “spliffs.”

Prince Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne, pressed Kerr on where she got that information. “I can’t say for sure where I got them from, I can’t remember – it’s possible Piers gave them to me, it’s possible the Palace. I don’t remember,” she noted. Sherborne asked if the palace communications would offer up such personal stories, but Kerr was adamant that she didn’t remember all of the details since it happened so long ago. Even though Morgan is promising that he “never hacked a phone,” it’s quite possible that his ties to certain people within the royal family are starting to expose themselves.

