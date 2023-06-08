Donald Trump Hit Below the Belt After Chris Christie Attacked Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to love that Chris Christie is challenging him for the Republican Party nomination in 2024. The former allies have decided to fight as dirty as possible very early on in their campaigns.

After the former New Jersey governor announced his candidacy on Tuesday, he took the time to criticize Donald Trump along with the reportedly shady finances of daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner. Of course, the former president did not like that, so he took it upon himself to retaliate in one of the cruelest ways possible — he made fun of Christie’s weight.

The former President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/ak8ELJvyKj — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 7, 2023

“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!” He then took a Photoshopped image of Christie sitting in front of a buffet and shared it on his social media account. It sounds like Donald Trump didn’t like being called a “lonely, self-consumed mirror hog.“

The quagmire of dirty politics is playing out not only between Donald Trump and Christie, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has also been slinging mud at the former president. Everyone wants that coveted GOP nomination, but it’s going to be an ugly fight to get there.

