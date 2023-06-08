Fans Are Raising Eyebrows as Kim Cattrall’s New Show Glamorous Announces Premiere on Same Day as And Just Like That…

When Variety announced that Kim Cattrall would be making a return as Samantha Jones in the second season of And Just Like That…, fans of the show rejoiced. After some drama between Cattrall and the rest of the cast members, the dynamic foursome would finally reunite!

But, after learning about all of Cattrall’s conditions around the season, and the premiere date for her other show, Glamorous, it’s fair to say things aren’t as back to normal as they seemed.

In fact, Netflix’s new show announced its premiere date of June 22 earlier this week. The show will follow Marco Mejia (played by Miss Benny), a young gender-nonconforming queer man whose life completely turns upside down after he meets beauty mogul Madolyn Addison (played by Cattrall). “Looking to shake up her prestigious business, Madolyn hires Marco and gives him a seat at the table,” the official description reads. “This new job is his first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is and what it really means for him to be queer.”

As a reminder, Cattrall had some strict conditions around her And Just Like That… return. According to Variety, Cattrall starred in only one scene and reportedly did not see or speak to her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon, or the show’s showrunner Michael Patrick King.

She did, however, reunite with SATC costume designer Patricia Field who dressed her up for the scene.

Putting all the puzzle pieces together, fans are now raising eyebrows about Glamorous' premiere date. "Since they're premiering the same day, I'm going to watch Glamorous instead of And Just Like That S2. Just for Kim. ❤️," wrote a Cattrall fan on Twitter. "Just realized Kim Cattrall's new show Glamorous arrives the same day as And Just Like That returns and I am living for the gay Netflix PR who came up with that 🙌🏻," wrote another.

May the Cattrall show duel-off begin!

