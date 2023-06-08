Kate Middleton’s Parents Are Catching Heat for Living a Luxurious Lifestyle After Running Up Massive Business Debts

Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces business went belly up earlier this year, but they are still catching a lot of heat from the creditors they left behind. Even though the business was sold at a loss to an entrepreneur, the couple has reportedly racked up over $3.2 million in debt.

What irks their creditors the most, according to the Daily Mail, is the luxurious life they continue to lead even though many of their former business partners are still owed money. One associate called it a “betrayal” since it is “highly unlikely” that anyone will get paid moving forward, according to the bankruptcy report.

Carole, who has been accused of milking her royal-adjacent status to King Charles III, seems to have used her access and influence with her creditors. “What hurt me the most was that I trusted her as the mother-in-law of the future king — and she just betrayed me,” a representable for Sultani Gas, a helium company, told the U.K. media outlet. “It is absolutely unacceptable.”

While the couple blamed the cost-of-living crisis and the pandemic as the major reasons for their business failing, critics can’t help but point out the lavish lifestyle they continue to lead. From sending their three children to a very expensive private school to their over $5.8 million estate, it’s hard for the creditors to feel sorry for the Middletons when they are still owed money. And now that Kate Middleton has supported The Sun‘s new charitable campaign, it makes the royal family’s critics feel like she’s in bed with the British tabloids to make her parents’ negative headlines go away. From the looks of it, this story is sticking around a little longer than the palace would prefer.

