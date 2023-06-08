Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kate Middleton’s Parents Are Catching Heat for Living a Luxurious Lifestyle After Running Up Massive Business Debts

Kristyn Burtt
Carole and Michael Middleton arriving at Wimbledon, London. Plus Icon
Michael Middleton, Carole Middleton MEGA.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Lindsay Lohan attends the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 NYFW Show at Gotham Hall on February 09, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrive to the 80th Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023. -- (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 04: Keke Palmer attends the 2023 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Keke Palmer, & More Celebrities Who Went on Babymoons 12 Images

Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces business went belly up earlier this year, but they are still catching a lot of heat from the creditors they left behind. Even though the business was sold at a loss to an entrepreneur, the couple has reportedly racked up over $3.2 million in debt

What irks their creditors the most, according to the Daily Mail, is the luxurious life they continue to lead even though many of their former business partners are still owed money. One associate called it a “betrayal” since it is “highly unlikely” that anyone will get paid moving forward, according to the bankruptcy report. 

Carole, who has been accused of milking her royal-adjacent status to King Charles III, seems to have used her access and influence with her creditors. “What hurt me the most was that I trusted her as the mother-in-law of the future king — and she just betrayed me,” a representable for Sultani Gas, a helium company, told the U.K. media outlet. “It is absolutely unacceptable.”

While the couple blamed the cost-of-living crisis and the pandemic as the major reasons for their business failing, critics can’t help but point out the lavish lifestyle they continue to lead. From sending their three children to a very expensive private school to their over $5.8 million estate, it’s hard for the creditors to feel sorry for the Middletons when they are still owed money. And now that Kate Middleton has supported The Sun‘s new charitable campaign, it makes the royal family’s critics feel like she’s in bed with the British tabloids to make her parents’ negative headlines go away. From the looks of it, this story is sticking around a little longer than the palace would prefer.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad