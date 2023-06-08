Prince Harry Just Received Support About the Phone Hacking Case From This Surprising Royal Family Member

Ever since stepping down from his royal duties back in 2020, it’s safe to say the British royal family has not been on Prince Harry‘s side. From putting an end to his security, to not speaking out after the most recent “near catastrophic car chase,” the royals have somewhat turned a blind eye to their fifth in line for the throne. Most recently, however, an unexpected royal family member spoke out to defend Harry and it’s a refreshing change of pace.

On Wednesday, June 7, Princess Diana‘s brother Charles Spencer took to Twitter to defend his nephew. Spencer spoke out after Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell tweeted against Harry’s eyewitness statement during the phone hacking case. “Is Harry still obsessed with former love Chelsy Davy?” Platell tweeted. “Harry mentions her 118 times in court evidence, Meghan just five times. No wonder Meg’s didn’t show up!”

Spencer, for his part, was quick to reply. “Pathetic, @amandajplatell – you have no shame, and even less credibility,” he tweeted. “Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libeling me, as your employer at @DailyMailUK agreed. Now you’re put up (by them?) to misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial.”

Not long after, Spencer spoke out once again in Harry’s defense. “Can you point me in the direction of the ‘significant evidence’ of phone hacking please?” a Twitter user wrote, to which Spencer quipped, “The tens of millions paid out by the @DailyMirror group to those they hacked, to start with. Hope that helps.” Simple and sweet!

Following Spencer’s tweets, users have gone on to praise Diana’s older brother for speaking out. “The love the Spencer family show for Harry is everything❤️,” tweeted one user. “Thank you Uncle Charles!” wrote another. “It’s nice to see one of Harry’s relatives fighting back against the media’s lies!”

And although we understand why senior royal family members like Prince William and King Charles can’t speak on social media as freely, it’s beyond reassuring to know Harry has family back home he can rely on. You’re not alone, Harry! Related story Piers Morgan Is Accused of Getting Gossip Directly From 'Palace Press Offices' for Stories About Prince Harry

