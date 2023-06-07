One of Demi Moore’s Daughters Reveals Her Mom’s Relationship With Ashton Kutcher Sent Her Into a ‘Total Dumpster Fire’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher’s surprising romance in the early 2000s was the center of a lot of controversies, even years after their split. And now, Moore’s youngest daughter Tallulah Willis is sharing exactly how she felt when news broke that her mother and Kutcher were together.

“That did send me into, like, a total dumpster fire. It was really hard, and I’m still unpacking,” she said to UsMagazine. “It was, like, 2003, [and] my mom had just started dating Ashton. It was that moment, [when] a lot [was] going on, [that] I really went inside of myself.”

She added that she “didn’t fully understand” her family’s fame until that relationship hit newsstands everywhere.

Moore and Kutcher met back in 2003 during a dinner party, and hit it off immediately despite their 15-year age difference. The pair dated for two years before tying the knot in 2005. They called it quits in 2011, and their divorce was finalized in 2013. Years later, Moore detailed the tumultuous relationship in her memoir Inside Out, but the pair have since, more or less, mended their friendship.

At the time, Kutcher was the stepfather to Moore and Bruce Willis’ three daughters Rumer, now 34, Scout, now 31, and Tallulah now 29.

While Scout has never publicly commented on her mother’s former relationship, Tallulah and Rumer have talked about it a few times now in total. Per UsMagazine, Rumer revealed that while she was “angry” at her mom for dating Kutcher at first, she did admit he was a great stepfather.

Related story Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Share a Love for These Sustainable Sneakers That Other A-Listers Can't Stop Wearing Too

Before you go, click here to see celebrity couples with significant age differences.

