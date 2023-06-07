Prince Harry Alleges MGN Tapped His Phone to Learn About the Details of His 2004 Fling

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Throughout Prince Harry’s testimony for the lawsuit against Britain’s Mirror Group Newspapers, we’ve learned a lot about what his life was like throughout the early 2000s — including what his dating life was like. While we’ve learned a lot about his on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, Harry just made an ultra-rare comment about his late ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack.

During the second day of his testimony, Harry alleged that MGN tabloids unlawfully tapped into his phone in 2004, specifically during a time when he spent the night at Flack’s home. He claims that since they allegedly tapped his phone, they knew his location when he decided to pursue his relationship with Flack.

“The story makes it very clear the photographers were there before I got there. They saw me arriving,” Harry said, per BBC. “The evening was specifically between me [and] Caroline, who is no longer with us.”

Flack previously talked about her fling with Harry in her memoir Storm in a C Cup. She detailed how she met him through a mutual friend, and they were together for some time in 2009. However, she talked about the downside of it all when the media wrote about it, saying, “I was no longer Caroline Flack, TV presenter. I was Caroline Flack, Prince Harry’s bit of rough.“

Flack tragically died by suicide on Feb 15, 2020.

For those that don’t know, Harry is currently part of a huge lawsuit against MGN, and is currently testifying in the allegations that the publisher gained information in unlawful ways such as phone-hacking and wire-tapping.

