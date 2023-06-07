Heather Graham’s Sunkissed White Bikini Photos Prove She’s in Her Most Confident Era Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Heather Graham just started her summer off on a seriously showstopping note. On June 6, the Hangover star shared a series of jaw-dropping snapshots from her Jamaican vacation on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Grateful I got to spend time on this beautiful beach with @feministabulous! ❤️👯‍♀️ Thanks for the cool photos @iamjohnparra and thanks @sandalsresorts @sandalssouthcoast #sandalssouthcoast.”

Throughout the photos, we see Graham looking like a sunkissed goddess in a white drawstring bikini as she walks along the beach. Not only is she showing off her glowing skin, but her toned physique for her fans to go crazy for. We see her on the beach, in the water, and overall, living her best life.

There are also a few snapshots of Graham confidently posing in a floral blue swimsuit! Truly, these photoshoot proves she’s a confident superstar.

Now it’s no secret that Graham loves embracing her confidence and sexuality any chance she gets, previously saying that women expressing their sexuality is “the ultimate form of freedom.”

“I feel like women don’t have the safety to express themselves sexually,” she said in a previous interview with Women’s Health. “A woman being able to express her sexuality is the ultimate form of freedom.” She added, “Sex is a part of who I am and it took me a long time to feel good about it. But it’s an aspect of my personality. I wasn’t sure if it was good or bad to be a person who really enjoys sex.”

